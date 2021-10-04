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Vegas Shooting, Parts Unknown
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103 views • October 04, 2021
Vegas mass Shooting, Main stream channels 3 5 8 13 papers LVRJ LVS none of these sources covered this very disturbing Story they didn’t even question Sheriff Joe Lombardo about the trams going to Mandalay during the Attack as seen in this Jason Hart video.Can ppl keep Secrets.
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