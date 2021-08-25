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Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Hex Wasp vs Shield SMSc - Gain of Function (part 2)
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31 views • August 25, 2021
One red dot optic is made in China, one in the UK. Which should you choose for your Hellcat (or other Micro 9 pistol)?

Applegate Point Shooting Video Series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc

Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Gain of Function (part 1)
https://youtu.be/L5jtiu3ZjYg

AmbGun Hellcat Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5MIF5CoFliB6x0ESQkAiQO

Mantis X10 Elite Review
https://youtu.be/-O2L2j8zWT0

Sig P265XL Review
https://youtu.be/6yf-VNoJRHs

Wheeler Torque Wrench
https://amzn.to/3gA9FeG

9mm Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa

Mantis X10 Elite
https://mantisx.com

Shield Sights (use KDSSS10 for 10% discount)
https://www.shieldpsd.com/

Chapters
0:00 Previously
1:04 Deserving Viewer
1:48 Covid 19
2:47 SMSc Standard
3:10 Alum vs Polymer
3:37 Weight
3:54 Window
4:20 Width
4:35 Polymer
5:22 Galv Corrosion
6:28 LED Stability
7:01 Shadows
7:57 Battery
9:15 Point shooting
10:41 Shooting
11:34 Hellcat
12:58 RMSc
13:57 China Copy
15:38 RDP
16:05 Mounting
Keywords
shieldhellcatspringfield armoryrmscsmsc
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Privacy Policy