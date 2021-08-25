Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Hex Wasp vs Shield SMSc - Gain of Function (part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Applegate Point Shooting Video Series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc
Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Gain of Function (part 1)
https://youtu.be/L5jtiu3ZjYg
AmbGun Hellcat Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5MIF5CoFliB6x0ESQkAiQO
Mantis X10 Elite Review
https://youtu.be/-O2L2j8zWT0
Sig P265XL Review
https://youtu.be/6yf-VNoJRHs
Wheeler Torque Wrench
https://amzn.to/3gA9FeG
9mm Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa
Mantis X10 Elite
https://mantisx.com
Shield Sights (use KDSSS10 for 10% discount)
https://www.shieldpsd.com/
Chapters
0:00 Previously
1:04 Deserving Viewer
1:48 Covid 19
2:47 SMSc Standard
3:10 Alum vs Polymer
3:37 Weight
3:54 Window
4:20 Width
4:35 Polymer
5:22 Galv Corrosion
6:28 LED Stability
7:01 Shadows
7:57 Battery
9:15 Point shooting
10:41 Shooting
11:34 Hellcat
12:58 RMSc
13:57 China Copy
15:38 RDP
16:05 Mounting