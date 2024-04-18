Watch flight MH370 disappear!!!!! (3D satellite video!) 2024-04-18 22 07

You can watch the original video in 3D with 3D red/cyan glasses or a 3D monitor linked here: https://t.co/UJBCU86jKQ
The ULTIMATE coverup? Disappearing Planes, Wormholes, and teleportation with Ashton Forbes
https://rumble.com/v3w1lc1-the-ultimate-coverup-disappearing-planes-wormholes-and-teleportation-with-a.html
Rothschild Inherits Semiconductor Rights After MH370 Engineers Vanish
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/rothschild-semiconductor-mh370/
https://universalpeace.jimdofree.com/
ufo forming crop circle best video - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SJvVW8s_Oc&ab_channel=TanvirAhmed
A Blast from the past - UFO Orb following Concorde airplane - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7dHnA4GloI&ab_channel=TalesFromOutThere
angelfire.com/oz/cv/scalarweapons.html
https://www.angelfire.com/oz/cv/scalarweapons.html
2010-07-17 Taiwan Pyramid UFO in Lightning - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJZgGZD7rOk&ab_channel=Auroratica
Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations At 400 PPM Are Still Dangerously Low For Life On Earth
https://notrickszone.com/2013/05/17/atmospheric-co2-concentrations-at-400-ppm-are-still-dangerously-low-for-life-on-earth/
lithium ion battery fire - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=lithium+ion+battery+fire
Officials sound alarm over rise of lithium-ion battery fires - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRPW8zN_c0E&ab_channel=TODAY
Lithium Battery fire - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oieH2wwDGzo&ab_channel=Dem-ConCompaniesLLC
Ashton Forbes on X: "In order for this MH370 Satellite Video to be fake one would need to explain how the hoaxer knew the correct location of the plane in the Nicobar Islands nine days before the raw telemetry data was publicly available. They would need to explain how a hoaxer knew what Low Earth… https://t.co/UJBCU86jKQ" / X
