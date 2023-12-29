Create New Account
12-29-2023 Accountability 26 Woman's Path 14 (Doctrine)
mylivingbranch
Published 15 hours ago

Many are born outside of the design of Torah and come into this walk with various situations. First TORAH is DESIGNED for marriage between two TORAH BELIEVERS. Torah was in place before your situation so remember the Father is trying to change YOU first and then your situation can be addressed. Wise Counsel and Right Ruling will be necessary.

Keywords
foundationdesign of torahtorah marriage design

