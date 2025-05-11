BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pakistan Crushes India in War Before Ceasefire | Massive Indian Losses Revealed
135 views • 21 hours ago

Pakistan Crushes India in War Before Ceasefire | Massive Indian Losses Revealed

https://newsplusglobe.com/

BREAKING: After days of intense military conflict, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire — but not before Pakistan delivered a decisive and crushing response.

Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos left multiple Indian airbases in ruins, over 400 air defense systems destroyed, and India reeling from trillions in losses.

The world watches as Pakistan declares victory and its people celebrate nationwide.

Watch the full report from News Plus Globe.


