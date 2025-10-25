“Special Forces”, Jap Atrocities, Prime Minister-ette, Freemasons, Nips Cuomo, JOOS, Limeys, War

CTB 2025-10-24 Cirucci Team Brief #579

Cirucci Team Brief #579, 24 October 2025

Topic list:

* “Special Forces” are murderous drug-running thugs.

* No compassion for the sinking of the Toyama Maru.

* More on Japan’s new Prime Minister-ette.

* “Pat” Schroeder: TRAIL BLAZER (in the slaughter of the unborn).

* MADDEN...THE MOVIE...filled with jesuits.

* Johnny peruses all of the WATERMARKED notables who have visited Giovanni “Paul 6” Montini.

* The Freemasons that helped the FBI kill Martin Luther King, Jr.

* The Pedo Shuffle: Kamala Harris knows it well.

* Is the NY Post “Conservative”? —not with these “stories”.

* Cuomo, son of Cuomo NOT out of the NYC Mayor race. “Sheer fucking hubris.”

* Who is the throw-away Conservitard to run against Cuomo and Mamajami?

* Who owns Britain?

* George Soros: “the ultimate JOOO evil”.

* “There but by the Grace of God, go I.”

* “Wars of Religion”

* What the ___ is a “Bad Bunny”? Everyone BUT Johnny knows.

* Jesuit “Father” Brown is Son of Brown: both far-Left Roman Catholic Governors of Mexipornia.

_____________________

_____________________

