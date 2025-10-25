BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“Special Forces”, Jap Atrocities, Prime Minister-ette, Freemasons, Nips Cuomo, JOOS, Limeys, War
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
122 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 2 days ago

CTB 2025-10-24 Cirucci Team Brief #579

Cirucci Team Brief #579, 24 October 2025

 

Topic list:
* “Special Forces” are murderous drug-running thugs.
* No compassion for the sinking of the Toyama Maru.
* More on Japan’s new Prime Minister-ette.
* “Pat” Schroeder: TRAIL BLAZER (in the slaughter of the unborn).
* MADDEN...THE MOVIE...filled with jesuits.
* Johnny peruses all of the WATERMARKED notables who have visited Giovanni “Paul 6” Montini.
* The Freemasons that helped the FBI kill Martin Luther King, Jr.
* The Pedo Shuffle: Kamala Harris knows it well.
* Is the NY Post “Conservative”? —not with these “stories”.
* Cuomo, son of Cuomo NOT out of the NYC Mayor race. “Sheer fucking hubris.”
* Who is the throw-away Conservitard to run against Cuomo and Mamajami?
* Who owns Britain?
* George Soros: “the ultimate JOOO evil”.
* “There but by the Grace of God, go I.”
* “Wars of Religion”
* What the ___ is a “Bad Bunny”? Everyone BUT Johnny knows.
* Jesuit “Father” Brown is Son of Brown: both far-Left Roman Catholic Governors of Mexipornia.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

 

Wimbilltunes Productions
https://wimbilltunesproductions.com/

 

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

All of John Paul’s links:
https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy