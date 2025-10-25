“Special Forces”, Jap Atrocities, Prime Minister-ette, Freemasons, Nips Cuomo, JOOS, Limeys, War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-10-24 Cirucci Team Brief #579
Cirucci Team Brief #579, 24 October 2025
Topic list:
* “Special Forces” are murderous drug-running thugs.
* No compassion for the sinking of the Toyama Maru.
* More on Japan’s new Prime Minister-ette.
* “Pat” Schroeder: TRAIL BLAZER (in the slaughter of the unborn).
* MADDEN...THE MOVIE...filled with jesuits.
* Johnny peruses all of the WATERMARKED notables who have visited Giovanni “Paul 6” Montini.
* The Freemasons that helped the FBI kill Martin Luther King, Jr.
* The Pedo Shuffle: Kamala Harris knows it well.
* Is the NY Post “Conservative”? —not with these “stories”.
* Cuomo, son of Cuomo NOT out of the NYC Mayor race. “Sheer fucking hubris.”
* Who is the throw-away Conservitard to run against Cuomo and Mamajami?
* Who owns Britain?
* George Soros: “the ultimate JOOO evil”.
* “There but by the Grace of God, go I.”
* “Wars of Religion”
* What the ___ is a “Bad Bunny”? Everyone BUT Johnny knows.
* Jesuit “Father” Brown is Son of Brown: both far-Left Roman Catholic Governors of Mexipornia.
