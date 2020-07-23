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Tuesday - JULY 21, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2029-6PM Will There Be An Assassination Attempt On Trump As Elite Federal Agents Deploy To Major Cities?
President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration will send more federal law enforcement personnel to major cities facing a surge in violence. “New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore … we’re not going to let this happen in our country,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We will have more federal law enforcement. That I can tell you.” He also said Oakland, California, could see federal agents. “All run by Democrats … very liberal Democrats,” he added. EP 2029-6PM Will There Be An Assassination Attempt On Trump As Elite Federal Agents Deploy To Major Cities? – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/i0xT30qZQJg
GUEST: Joe Flynn is the youngest of Mike Flynn's 8 siblings and is the spokesperson
for the Mike Flynn Defense Fund. He is an independent businessman and
entrepreneur married to his wife Valerie for the apst 27 years and has two
adult daughters. https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
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