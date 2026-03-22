Africa’s Exploiters, Diversify Your AI, Fast Freddies, “Hitler’s Pope”, Bible Codes!

RR 2026-03-19 #274

Resistance Rising #274: 19 March 2026

Topic list:

* Who is Africa’s worst exploiter?

* Diversify your AI.

* Feedback on the Max Beedle interview contrasted with Johnny’s Adventist “friends”.

* The 1993 WTC bombing, “Manufactured Threats” and “Make the Bomb” John Anticev.

* “‘Teilhard’ created Piltdown to rescue Darwin because he just wanted to reconcile the flawed Bible with ‘SCIENCE!’.”

* Gemini’s grievous mistake on Provost’s Order: an opportunity to teach “her” about the Kurgan Salute?

* “Hitler’s Pope”? Pius (No. 12) Pacelli USHERED IN the “3rd Reich”!

* “discrepancies between the genealogies of Jesus in Matthew and Luke”? “DAVID! DAVID! DAVID!”

* The Shocking Encoded Messages Behind Jesus’ “Contradictory” Genealogies

* The “Signet Ring” in Jesus Lineage that 1) absolves the Curse of Jeconiah and 2) rebuilds Israel anew!

* Jesus of Nazareth: the Priest-King who broke the pay-wall!

* INSANE: the secret history behind Jesus flipping tables.

* Johnny’s relationship with his Adventist friends? —not so good. ☹

* Caught Walter gate-keeping ... again.

* Is it funny that Ellen White crushed Truth in favor of promoting her Freemasonic cult?

* A rare moment when I didn’t think Luther could’ve done better.

* Tudor nails why Ellen White was NOT a Prophet-ess.

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