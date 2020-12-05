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911 Truth What Happened to Building 7
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168 views • December 05, 2020
Building 7 was not hit by a plane, and yet it was "pulled" that very day. I would have to have been already wired with explosives before the planes hit for that to happen. Could 911 have been our Reichstag fire?
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