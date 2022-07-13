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The Red Ensign – Government Money Calls Our History Hate - Paul Fromm
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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10 views • July 13, 2022

Paul Fromm joined me to talk about how Canadian tax dollars are used to attack the former Canadian flag as a hate symbol. See Paul's website at: http://cafe.nfshost.com/?p=7711


Government-funded school pamphlet warns against Conservative Party, free speech, Trump & Labels the Red Ensign “Hate”
Posted on July 8, 2022
Government-funded school pamphlet warns against Conservative Party, free speech, Trump & Labels the Red Ensign “Hate”

This report should be on front pages everywhere. The booklet, entitled Confronting and Preventing Hate in Canadian Schools, is said to be a tool against online hate, and is slated for government distribution all across Canada. It is a step toward turning publicly funded schools into Leftist indoctrination camps, with traditional values presented as “hate.” The booklet is a companion to the unprecedented Liberal Internet censorship bill which recently sparked a backlash.

Despite being presented as fighting “hate,” the new booklet instead fuels further hatred and division in Canada.

Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen was once Canada’s Immigration Minister; he sought to “massively ramp up” refugee intake, and that he did. He also sought to “lead the charge” on the UN’s global migration pact.

In addressing the “core values” that Hussen advocates teaching “our kids”: These are some highlights of the shocking 53-page propaganda booklet, created by the so-called “Anti-hate” network led by Bernie Farber, a member of the Trudeau government’s “expert” advisory group on online “safety.”

Freedom of expression is presented as a cover for “hate.”...

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canadahatepaul frommred ensign
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