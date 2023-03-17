EPOCH TV | Why Is George Soros Laying Waste To American Cities? | Over The Target

Why Is George Soros Laying Waste To American Cities? | Over The Target with Brendon Fallon, Lee SmithThe Wall Street titan has spent millions to back district attorneys from coast to coast who refuse to enforce the laws they are sworn to uphold. The result is predictable and disastrous — major American cities, from New York to la and Portland to Philadelphia, are suffering from soaring crime rates. Those who can afford to leave are moving out, hollowing out tax bases, and thereby ensuring a cycle of poverty and crime.

In this hard-hitting new episode of Over The Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith explore the fanatical motives behind Soros’ campaign against America.