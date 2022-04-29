First British death in Ukraine, 2nd Brit MIA

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Former soldier Scott Sibley is thought to have been fighting with Ukrainian soldiers when he was killed, but that has not been confirmed by officials.
His death raises questions about the involvement of Britons who have volunteered to fight for Ukraine against Russia.
Mirrored - Sky News