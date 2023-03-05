Create New Account
Car crash simulation at different speeds - featuring empty R.C. vehicles
Published 19 hours ago

Always remember, that the human head tends to detach from the upper torso, when the torso ABRUPTLY slams into a solid object from a speed of only 30 miles per hour.  People are MUCH more fragile than most of them realize.  Race car drivers are now strapping their helmets into a shoulder brace, so that they don't lose their heads on impact.  So be safe out there.

