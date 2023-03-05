Car crash simulation at different speeds - featuring empty R.C. vehicles

Always remember, that the human head tends to detach from
the upper torso, when the torso ABRUPTLY slams into a solid object from a speed
of only 30 miles per hour. People are
MUCH more fragile than most of them realize.
Race car drivers are now strapping their helmets into a shoulder brace,
so that they don't lose their heads on impact.
So be safe out there.
