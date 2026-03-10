Disturbing Political Pattern: Beyond Party Lines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-Modern politics portrayed as scripted cycles manipulating public fear, loyalty, and perception during recurring crises.
-Supporters across parties allegedly abandon principles, adopting identical pro-authority positions whenever new crises emerge.
-Crisis narratives simplify debate, portraying skeptics as dangerous enemies while discouraging nuanced public discussion.
-Political movements allegedly become tribal echo chambers prioritizing loyalty over evidence, reason, or consistent principles.
-Independent thinking, decentralized information sources, and skepticism toward authority presented as essential for preserving freedom.
