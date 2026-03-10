Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com





-Modern politics portrayed as scripted cycles manipulating public fear, loyalty, and perception during recurring crises.

-Supporters across parties allegedly abandon principles, adopting identical pro-authority positions whenever new crises emerge.

-Crisis narratives simplify debate, portraying skeptics as dangerous enemies while discouraging nuanced public discussion.

-Political movements allegedly become tribal echo chambers prioritizing loyalty over evidence, reason, or consistent principles.

-Independent thinking, decentralized information sources, and skepticism toward authority presented as essential for preserving freedom.





