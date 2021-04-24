CCP Trying To Subvert US Medical Biomedical Research by Stealing & Infiltrating

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4/22/2021 NIH Deputy Director for Extramural Research Michael Lauer, MD, testified on the foreign (mainly CCP) influence in American biomedical research in an April 22 hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. Senator Roger Marshall: In order to eliminate the competitive advantage of the United States, the Chinese Communist Party has been targeting key technology sectors and research institutions, engaging in a systematic effort to infiltrate the US academic research community. Thus, the CCP will remain the top threat to US technology competitiveness.