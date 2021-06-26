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Scottish Anti-Lockdown protestors erupt into their own rendition of Flower of Scotland
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271 views • June 26, 2021
After marching from Glasgow Green to head to BBC Scotland's Pacific Quay Studio building in the city, the crowd stopped by a couple of buskers in the city's Argyle Street to hear them perform Flower of Scotland and the sing-a-long proved to be pure dead brilliant.
Protest took place on the afternoon of Saturday 26th June 2021.
Protest took place on the afternoon of Saturday 26th June 2021.
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