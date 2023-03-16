Banking Crisis Shenanigans, War Drums Beating, Dumpster Fire Burning, and "His Only Son"

In this sweep through some of the headlines of the day, we note the soon release in theaters of "His Only Son," a crowd-sourced "Christian" drama. We note how the banking instability is being managed by fiscal magicians. War drums are beating with the Pentagon-published video purportedly showing Russian jets dumping fuel on a poor innocent little U.S. drone. The Oscar-sweeping "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once" illustrates what the industry loves best: The foul business of the Sodomite Gateway spearheading their delivery of ritual mind control programming "entertainment" to the masses!





Drama Centering on Controversial Passage in Scripture Enjoys Crowdfunding Success

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/biblical-drama-centering-on-controversial-passage-in-scripture-enjoys-crowdfunding-success/ar-AA18xdAK





