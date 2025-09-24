BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Learning from the rain
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
43 views • 24 hours ago

These short videos are designed to get you knowledgeable about living off grid especially if you aren’t in that place right now. This information will come back to you when you need it and can use it.

In this video i show you what you can learn by going out into the rain and learning how to work with water to create landscapes you want.

Towards the end I show you a remote part of our property where we setup a way for the water to flow and we let nature do her thing. A beautiful stand of trees grew from what had been just a sold clay hardpan area. It continues to astonished me how it only took our little family a few hours to put the rocks in place and we created a small forest.

Keywords
rainlandscapingflow
