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WEDNESDAY - SEPTEMBER 02, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3906401666
2097-6PM KYLE RITTENHOUSE SPEAKS! ‘I JUST WANT TO THANK EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART’
Kyle Rittenhouse spoke out from jail on Tuesday evening to thank all his supporters from “the bottom of my heart” in a call with his attorney John Pierce. “I just want to thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart for the underlining support,” Rittenhouse said. “It’s just amazing.” “I want to thank all of you for the mail I’ve been receiving, it’s been really helpful,” he said. “I just want to let you all know that I’m going to be out of here soon and stay strong and I hope to see you guys soon.” Attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse now plans to sue Twitter and take CEO Jack Dorsey’s ‘a** down’ after his account was briefly suspended for ‘glorifying violence’. Lin Wood is one of several lawyers representing the 17-year-old after he was charged with shooting dead two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week. Wood said he was locked out of his Twitter account for nine hours on Tuesday night after he started tweeting about raising funds for Rittenhouse’s legal defense. The attorney says he was falsely accused by Twitter of ‘glorifying violence’. 2097-6PM KYLE RITTENHOUSE SPEAKS! ‘I JUST WANT TO THANK EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART’ – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3lLfB5t
GUEST: Martin Fehringer is the president of the Cincinnati Proud Boys. He is the point of contact for people looking to become new members, and He organizes their chapter meetups and coordinate events with other chapters. Twitter account: @GodGave2A
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII
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