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RT News - June 5 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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June 5, 2026

rt.com



Vladimir Putin says that as Moscow's troops actively advance in battle, no ceasefire is needed in order to start negotiations. He insists that Kiev must come to terms with its losses and accept the conditions agreed between the Russian and US presidents at their Anchorage summit to end the conflict. Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, also speaking at the Saint Petersburg forum, denies that the EU could serve as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict. As Armenia stands at the crossroads between Eurasia and the West amid its upcoming parliamentary election, we examine the main candidates who have dared to challenge the Western-backed prime minister and the personal toll this has taken on their lives.


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