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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - English & Text, 10 AM, April 8, 2022
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101 views • April 08, 2022
Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
💥High-precision air-based missiles in Donetsk Region have destroyed weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian military reserves arriving in Donbass at Pokrovsk, Slavyansk and Barvenkovo railway stations.
💥High-precision missiles of Bastion coastal missile system have destroyed the Foreign Mercenary Collection and Training Centre near Krasnoselka, northeast of Odessa.
💥Russian air defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian military helicopters in the air: Mi-8 and Mi-24 near Staraya Zbur'evka, as well as 5 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 2 Bayraktar TB-2 near Krivoi Rog.
✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and missile troops hit 81 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 2 command posts, 1 Osa anti-aircraft missile launcher, 3 multiple rocket launchers, as well as 9 strong points and 59 areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.
📊In total, 97 helicopters, 421 unmanned aerial vehicles, 228 long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,019 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 223 multiple launch rocket systems, 874 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,917 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
💥High-precision air-based missiles in Donetsk Region have destroyed weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian military reserves arriving in Donbass at Pokrovsk, Slavyansk and Barvenkovo railway stations.
💥High-precision missiles of Bastion coastal missile system have destroyed the Foreign Mercenary Collection and Training Centre near Krasnoselka, northeast of Odessa.
💥Russian air defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian military helicopters in the air: Mi-8 and Mi-24 near Staraya Zbur'evka, as well as 5 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 2 Bayraktar TB-2 near Krivoi Rog.
✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and missile troops hit 81 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 2 command posts, 1 Osa anti-aircraft missile launcher, 3 multiple rocket launchers, as well as 9 strong points and 59 areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.
📊In total, 97 helicopters, 421 unmanned aerial vehicles, 228 long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,019 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 223 multiple launch rocket systems, 874 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,917 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.
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