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America's Frontline Doctor Needs Your Help To Take Down Tyrants
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80 views • February 02, 2022
America's Frontline Doctor Bill Smith joins me again to provide a report and update on mask mandates in schools and how he is being accused of fraud for issuing mask exemptions for dozens of children. He'll also encourage you to reach out to those in the school district who are attacking him rather than complying with the law.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-frontline-doctor-needs-your-help-to-take-down-tyrants-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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