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- Natural health advocates promote honey before sleep to improve rest and support weight management naturally.
- Ancient civilizations documented honey’s medicinal uses, inspiring modern interest in natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals today.
- Proponents say honey’s sugars support serotonin pathways and studies show reduced nighttime coughs in children.
- Advocates claim honey with warm water aids digestion, gut bacteria balance, appetite control, weight management.
- Supporters frame honey within broader natural medicine philosophy emphasizing self-reliance, holistic wellness, skepticism toward pharmaceuticals.
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