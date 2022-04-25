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#676集 辛巧琪 社交機械人助自閉症學童-機哥伴小星
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20 views • April 25, 2022
https://www.rthk.hk/radio/radio5/programme/lifeislove/episode/810627
RABI official website: http://star-autism.com/en/
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Note this radio programme is from RTHK, the NPR of Hong Kong, so it has the MSM C19 jab programming at the beginning. It's so cringe.
RABI official website: http://star-autism.com/en/
.
Note this radio programme is from RTHK, the NPR of Hong Kong, so it has the MSM C19 jab programming at the beginning. It's so cringe.
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