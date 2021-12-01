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The Kate Awakening 01/12/2021 Social Media homes are always changing for banned Patriots
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41 views • January 03, 2022
Livestream January 12th 2021
Finding new social media homes for banned Patriot researchers and truth communicators. Telegram & Gab apps. Big Tech Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the rest are about power over you, willing to lose billions. Focus on improving yourself while everything plays out. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat. Links to Patriot friendly social media apps below.
✦ Telegram (download phone/pc apps directly from Telegram)
https://telegram.org/
✦ Gab
https://gab.com/
✦ Foxhole
https://thefoxhole.app/#/home
✦ Pilled
https://pilled.net/#/home
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
Finding new social media homes for banned Patriot researchers and truth communicators. Telegram & Gab apps. Big Tech Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the rest are about power over you, willing to lose billions. Focus on improving yourself while everything plays out. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat. Links to Patriot friendly social media apps below.
✦ Telegram (download phone/pc apps directly from Telegram)
https://telegram.org/
✦ Gab
https://gab.com/
✦ Foxhole
https://thefoxhole.app/#/home
✦ Pilled
https://pilled.net/#/home
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
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