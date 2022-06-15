Resident of Kharkov Region tells about her injuries and losses in family caused by shelling launched by Ukrainian militants at a village in suburbs of Izyum, Ukraine. - 061522

Resident of Kharkov Region tells about her injuries and losses in family caused by shelling launched by Ukrainian militants at a village in suburbs of Izyum





▫️ Russian servicemen provide first aid to a woman and transport her to a hospital by helicopter.







💬 "...When the bombing started, my husband pushed me behind the house, but he didn't manage to hide. My husband was killed. My mom lived next door, I heard her moaning in the garden, but I couldn't stand up and go to her. My sister, who came to me in the morning, was also wounded...", said the patient after surgery.