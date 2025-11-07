Deciving Spirits Return – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 148: We just witnessed the power of deceiving, seducing and malevolent spirits in action (1 Timothy 4:1) concerning the New York Mayer election. For those awake to the evil that surrounds us, our God given discernment enabled our checks and balances to know a lie when we hear it!
