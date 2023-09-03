Clapper revelations

Revealing audio recording from the interrogation of retired General and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, in which he admits to mafia government practices, planting compromising evidence into computers of political opponents, judges and businessmen, underage children supplied to pedophiles by Jeffrey Epstein, etc.
Rod Rosenstein, Chief Justice John Roberts, Vice President Pence, Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, Shawn Henry, Shaun Bridges, Joseph Rosati, Boroshok, Gregory Utz, all conspiring to overthrow President Donald Trump.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.