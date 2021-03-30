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COVID Leaded from Lab, Terral's BlackStar YouTube Channel Up Again, Nano Silver is a Miracle, Dr. Tenpenny, Earth Changes, and More: 03.29.2021
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938 views • March 30, 2021
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Military Developed COVID, Leaked from Lab: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/03/29/highly-probable-covid-leaked-from-lab.aspx
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Terral BlackStar YouTube Channel Is Up and Running: https://youtu.be/xeGtXRIcdZk
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Nano Silver Is a Miracle! By Nathan
--
Power Generation Device: By Paul
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.29.2021):
https://apnews.com/article/who-report-animals-source-covid-19-coronavirus-8a839c179c330c56fa46a763b7286a7f
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COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals: https://apnews.com/article/who-report-animals-source-covid-19-coronavirus-8a839c179c330c56fa46a763b7286a7f
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Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed: https://apnews.com/article/suez-canal-ship-freed-live-updates-48f856c9afed58feb908878c2a495287
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Iceland volcano: https://youtu.be/b9Hq6bTBF2A
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Secret That May Have Led to Thousands of Covid Deaths: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/28/the-politically-incorrect-secret-that-may-have-led-to-thousands-of-covid-deaths-n1435529
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Arctic lightning jumped from 18,000 to over 150,000 in a decade: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/arctic-lightning-dramatic-rise.html
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Bill Blain: Brace, Brace, Brace: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bill-blain-brace-brace-brace
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Biden Administration Ramping Up For New Battle Over Net Neutrality: https://www.technocracy.news/biden-administration-ramping-up-for-new-battle-over-net-neutrality/
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Police Arrest Old Man For Pulling Gun On Attacking Antifa Thugs In Salem, Oregon: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/video-police-arrest-old-man-for-pulling-gun-on-attacking-antifa-thugs-in-salem-oregon/
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The Washington Post Is a Propaganda Organ for War: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/paul-craig-roberts/the-washington-post-is-a-propaganda-organ-for-war/
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Beware of The Bank Bail Ins: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/beware-of-the-bank-bail-ins/
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10 Reasons Why Freedom Is DANGEROUS (video): https://www.cryptogon.com/
--
Another Italian Professor is DEAD Following the AstraZeneca COVID Injection: https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/entire-city-in-shock-as-another-italian-professor-is-dead-following-the-astrazeneca-covid-injection/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/north-carolina-college-professor-dead-after-johnson-and-johnson-covid-shot/
--
Houston physician warns Pfizer + Moderna mRNA vax don’t provide immunity against coronavirus: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-28-mrna-vaccines-dont-provide-immunity-against-coronavirus.html
--
Indians gather for Holi celebrations as virus cases surge: https://apnews.com/article/india-holi-celebrations-coronavirus-surge-67d581dabaf885a4be66dd03669f9140
--
Hungary first in European Union for vaccinations, and deaths: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-europe-viktor-orban-coronavirus-pandemic-china-0b4eea6c2757d2d16b8e5782c65ce418
--
England embarks on major easing of lockdown: https://apnews.com/article/england-major-easing-coronavirus-lockdown-4235397441cbd2ee081f12a70339791f
--
Merkel faults German ‘perfectionism’ for current virus woes: https://apnews.com/article/germany-angela-merkel-coroanvirus-vaccine-rollout-903025327d6a0deecb4bcd93f294860d
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https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-health-immigration-child-welfare-coronavirus-pandemic-c4c87f6e76a7fd3ab6e4850ed028c002
--
Dr. Tenpenny: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NUXr7XNwFkri/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Military Developed COVID, Leaked from Lab: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/03/29/highly-probable-covid-leaked-from-lab.aspx
--
Terral BlackStar YouTube Channel Is Up and Running: https://youtu.be/xeGtXRIcdZk
--
Nano Silver Is a Miracle! By Nathan
--
Power Generation Device: By Paul
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.29.2021):
https://apnews.com/article/who-report-animals-source-covid-19-coronavirus-8a839c179c330c56fa46a763b7286a7f
--
COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals: https://apnews.com/article/who-report-animals-source-covid-19-coronavirus-8a839c179c330c56fa46a763b7286a7f
--
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed: https://apnews.com/article/suez-canal-ship-freed-live-updates-48f856c9afed58feb908878c2a495287
--
Iceland volcano: https://youtu.be/b9Hq6bTBF2A
--
Secret That May Have Led to Thousands of Covid Deaths: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/28/the-politically-incorrect-secret-that-may-have-led-to-thousands-of-covid-deaths-n1435529
--
Arctic lightning jumped from 18,000 to over 150,000 in a decade: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/arctic-lightning-dramatic-rise.html
--
Bill Blain: Brace, Brace, Brace: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bill-blain-brace-brace-brace
--
Biden Administration Ramping Up For New Battle Over Net Neutrality: https://www.technocracy.news/biden-administration-ramping-up-for-new-battle-over-net-neutrality/
--
Police Arrest Old Man For Pulling Gun On Attacking Antifa Thugs In Salem, Oregon: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/video-police-arrest-old-man-for-pulling-gun-on-attacking-antifa-thugs-in-salem-oregon/
--
The Washington Post Is a Propaganda Organ for War: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/paul-craig-roberts/the-washington-post-is-a-propaganda-organ-for-war/
--
Beware of The Bank Bail Ins: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/beware-of-the-bank-bail-ins/
--
10 Reasons Why Freedom Is DANGEROUS (video): https://www.cryptogon.com/
--
Another Italian Professor is DEAD Following the AstraZeneca COVID Injection: https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/entire-city-in-shock-as-another-italian-professor-is-dead-following-the-astrazeneca-covid-injection/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/north-carolina-college-professor-dead-after-johnson-and-johnson-covid-shot/
--
Houston physician warns Pfizer + Moderna mRNA vax don’t provide immunity against coronavirus: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-28-mrna-vaccines-dont-provide-immunity-against-coronavirus.html
--
Indians gather for Holi celebrations as virus cases surge: https://apnews.com/article/india-holi-celebrations-coronavirus-surge-67d581dabaf885a4be66dd03669f9140
--
Hungary first in European Union for vaccinations, and deaths: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-europe-viktor-orban-coronavirus-pandemic-china-0b4eea6c2757d2d16b8e5782c65ce418
--
England embarks on major easing of lockdown: https://apnews.com/article/england-major-easing-coronavirus-lockdown-4235397441cbd2ee081f12a70339791f
--
Merkel faults German ‘perfectionism’ for current virus woes: https://apnews.com/article/germany-angela-merkel-coroanvirus-vaccine-rollout-903025327d6a0deecb4bcd93f294860d
--
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-health-immigration-child-welfare-coronavirus-pandemic-c4c87f6e76a7fd3ab6e4850ed028c002
--
Dr. Tenpenny: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NUXr7XNwFkri/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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