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Climatologist Breaks the Silence on Global Warming Groupthink (MIRRORED)
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1074 views • December 08, 2019
Climatologist Breaks the Silence on Global Warming Groupthink (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/GujLcfdovE8
Dr. Judith Curry is Professor and former Chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Following is her verbal remarks as delivered to last week's US Senate Commerce Committee Hearing on "Data or Dogma? Promoting Open Inquiry in the Debate Over the Magnitude of the Human Impact on Earth’s Climate."
Mirrored from YouTube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/GujLcfdovE8
Dr. Judith Curry is Professor and former Chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Following is her verbal remarks as delivered to last week's US Senate Commerce Committee Hearing on "Data or Dogma? Promoting Open Inquiry in the Debate Over the Magnitude of the Human Impact on Earth’s Climate."
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