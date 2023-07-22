Eric Genuis - "The Butterfly"
11 years ago
Of all the pieces I've written, in all of my performance experience, this is easily the most-requested song of them all. I surely hope you enjoy this stirring live 2010 "Concert Of Hope" performance from Ft. Collins, CO.
Look for a wonderful new DVD of these performances to be released very soon.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTOGO6iWFMs
