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"All my Hope is in Jesus" by Crowder with Meg Rayborn Dawson for MegzMuzik
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10 views • January 31, 2021
[Verse 1]
I've been held by the Savior
I've felt fire from above
I've been down to the river
I ain't the same, a prodigal returned
[Chorus]
All my hope is in Jesus
Thank God that yesterday's gone
All my sins are forgiven
I've been washed by the blood
[Verse 2]
I'm no stranger to prison
I've worn shackles and chains
But I've been freed and forgiven
And I'm not going back
I'll never be the same
That's why I sing…
[Chorus]
All my hope is in Jesus
Thank God that yesterday's gone
All my sins are forgiven
I've been washed by the blood
I've been held by the Savior
I've felt fire from above
I've been down to the river
I ain't the same, a prodigal returned
[Chorus]
All my hope is in Jesus
Thank God that yesterday's gone
All my sins are forgiven
I've been washed by the blood
[Verse 2]
I'm no stranger to prison
I've worn shackles and chains
But I've been freed and forgiven
And I'm not going back
I'll never be the same
That's why I sing…
[Chorus]
All my hope is in Jesus
Thank God that yesterday's gone
All my sins are forgiven
I've been washed by the blood
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