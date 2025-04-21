WATCH The SERPENT Race FULLY EXPOSE THEMSELVES Through Their MOCKING Arrogance Hidden in Plain sight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/FBPPcjApQq8
repost: www.kleckfiles.com/?25209-01
This is very important for part 2 in the Project ,,,,THEY Hide in Plain sight Because it proves you are Blind ,,,If you are AWAKE then you ca SEE Them and ((( UNDERSTAND ))) why the mockery... Being blind to the Inverted world proves you have Not awakened