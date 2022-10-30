Create New Account
"KAMALA HARRIS & THE BEAST" - DEEP POLITICAL SHIFTS IN AMERICA
The Master's Voice Blog
Published 23 days ago

#AMERICA #KAMALAHARRIS #WORLD

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: Prophecy of coming political shifts and a future presidency that completely changes the face of America. This country will be a repressive, centralized state of highly uniform laws, all its territories will be part of the One World government of Revelation 13.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/29/kamala-harris-the-beast-october-8-2022/


Kamala Harris Joe biden Donald Trump Tamil india foreign language dark sentences son of perdition beast system revelation 13 Daniel 7 end times prophecy deception regime state pogroms control 1984 Harlot of Revelation Mystery Babylon


