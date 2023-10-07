Create New Account
Army/Navy Booted from Hotels to Make Room for Illegals | Clay Travis & Buck Sexton
channel image
GalacticStorm
2150 Subscribers
Shop now
48 views
Published 17 hours ago

Army/Navy Booted from Hotels to Make Room for Illegals | The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show


Connect with Clay & Buck!

Become a C&B VIP Subscriber: https://www.clayandbuck.com/cnb-sign-up/

Website: https://www.clayandbuck.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/clayandbuck


Keywords
border crisisbuck sextonillegal alien invasionclay travisamerican crisis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket