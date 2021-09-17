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Pearls of Wisdom: How do I take back my Power? What is Fear?
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41 views • September 17, 2021
In this video Katharina is answering from her students with Navasit and Suchada. It is dedicated to every body who is ready to take back their power and move beyond "artificially induced" fear.
How do I take back my Power? What is Fear?
If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if sh can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations.
You can contact us in our “Pearl of Wisdom” group at Telegram. Here the invitation Link: https://t.me/joinchat/FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
How do I take back my Power? What is Fear?
If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if sh can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations.
You can contact us in our “Pearl of Wisdom” group at Telegram. Here the invitation Link: https://t.me/joinchat/FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
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