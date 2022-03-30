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Utah Motorsports Complex - My March Madness Trip
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13 views • March 30, 2022
After a 33 year hiatus, I went back to a closed course race track for some G-Force-Junkie track time.
As with my prior experience, I was running very old equipment near the bottom of performance capabilities for the company I was keeping, but had as much fun as anybody there.
I intend to return in April, but among other changes, I will raise the reliability of my valiant steed and add an in-flight camera for some track videos.
As with my prior experience, I was running very old equipment near the bottom of performance capabilities for the company I was keeping, but had as much fun as anybody there.
I intend to return in April, but among other changes, I will raise the reliability of my valiant steed and add an in-flight camera for some track videos.
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