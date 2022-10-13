⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Oct 13, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 13, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 2 enemy company tactical groups attempted to attack Orlyanka and Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region) at Kupyansk direction.





◽️ Russian forces have repelled all the attacks.





◽️ The enemy has lost over 50 personnel, 3 tanks, 4 infantry combat vehicles and 7 motor vehicles.





💥 Up to 2 battalion tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) made another attempt to capture Stelmakhovka and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic) at Krasny Liman direction.





💥 Attacks launched by Russian artillery and army aviation have forced the enemy to scatter and to withdraw its forces.





◽️ The attacks have resulted in the elimination of 2 tanks, 5 infantry combat vehicles, 2 pickups and about 60 Ukrainian personnel.





💥 Up to 2 battalion tactical groups of the AFU were conducting an offensive towards Pyatikhatki, Kostromka, Bezvodnoye and Pravdino (Kherson region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.





◽️ All the attacks of the AFU have been repelled by successful action of Russian forces.





◽️ Over 110 Ukrainian personnel, 21 armoured combat vehicles and 12 special motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 4 AFU command posts, 52 artillery units at their firing positions, 164 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Vasyukovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoaleksandrovka, Gulyaypole, Novopavlovka (Zaporozhye region) and Solonchaki (Nikolayev region).





💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Chervony Zaporozhets (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Porskalevka (Poltava region).





◽️ Moreover, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Novoluganskoye, Staromlinovka, Novogrigorovka, Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Vladimirovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Tavriyskoye, Kiselyovka, Tomarino and Chaykino (Kherson region).





◽️ In addition, 16 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS and Ukrainian Olkha MLRS have been intercepted near Troitskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Chernobayevka, Korsunka, Novoraysk, Kakhovka, Antonovka, Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).





◽️ 10 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Guselskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 321 airplanes and 161 helicopters, 2,211 unmanned aerial vehicles, 380 air defence missile systems, 5,720 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 868 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,467 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,529 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.