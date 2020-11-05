Election News | Pelosi: House Will Step In to Decide if... Jesus is coming SOON! (RAPTURE) 2020💖 If you feel led by Holy Spirit to support my channel youcan do so through one of the links below!📌SUBSCRIBE NOW! If anything should happen to YouTube my videos are backed via the sites below! 👇🏽As always Jesus Christ is coming soon! We are ALL sinners in need of a Savior, we CANNOT save ourselves. If you die in your sins you will end up in hell. Accept God's FREE gift of SALVATION!📌The ABC's of SALVATIONA ~ ADMIT your a sinner and make mistakesB ~ BELIEVE believe that Jesus is the son of GodC ~ CONFESS Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and SAVIOR❤️️ 1 Peter 1:8-9 (NIV)Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.❤️ John 3:16 (NIV)For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.God loves you!XOXO Lakeisha#Jesusiscomingsoon #Rapture #Endtimes