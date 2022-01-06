It Was Americans Themselves Who Helped the CCP Rise

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12/30/2021 Dr. Bradley Thayer explains the reasons that the United States missed the rise of Communist China and the central existential threat from the CCP over the last several decades. First, the greedy Wall Street consciously sold the U.S. out to China for profits. Secondly, Western elites in politics, media, academia made alliances with the CCP. Thirdly, strategists in the U.S. failed to ring alerts to the rise of the CCP.