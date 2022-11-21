Catherine Austin Fitts - WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT MR. GLOBAL - PART THREE “THE PROPAGANDA”

In this 4-part series, finance expert and former US government official Catherine Austin Fitts and author and political satirist C.J. Hopkins meet for an exciting mental journey into the depths of the modern finance and propaganda world.





In this part we dive into the world of propaganda and ask some important questions:

How was it possible to establish the “new reality”? How could such a majority of the population be deceived? Or was it not deceit but coercion?





When two people from such completely different worlds come together, their approach is naturally creative and offers both, the necessary seriousness and a pinch of humor. A great mix for such important topics!





If you haven’t seen PART ONE or PART TWO yet:





“How did we get here?”

https://www.oval.media/en/mrglobal-2/





“The Financial Coup”

https://www.oval.media/en/f5b1b996-7742-43e4-908e-4e87dfe99497/