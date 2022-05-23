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The scary downside of Amazon
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726 views • May 23, 2022
Who has not yet ordered anything at Amazon, the online corporation? It is fast, convenient and easy. But the backgrounds of the group are by and large unknown. Who is the founder of Amazon, which connections does this company have and how sincere are the intentions behind it, for example when "Alexa" is placed as an understanding assistant into the living rooms of its customers. Learn more in this documentary about Amazon and its dark sides.
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