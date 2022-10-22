Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Release the Kraken!!! A call to the warrior within! 10-16-22
93 views
channel image
The Unleashing
Published a month ago |

Last night I got some information sent to me that is literally mind blowing! the significance of this in the tribulation only adds to the crazy madness that will ensue for those who go through it. I want to address the ultimate call to men in this video. I have asked and asked world wide for Christians to pick up the sword. And to be who you were born to be. Its been rejected time and time again. I once again ask and elaborate on the significance of being a masculine man. The importance in society today. And to answer the call that you were born to be so much more than the world has let you know. To be ready to fight always. And to always live a life of Honor. And ultimately prepare for glory!! Will you answer the call? Or will you let mediocrity consume you? The choice is yours!!! Rumble https://rumble.com/v1oc6iv-release-the-kraken-a-call-to-the-warrior-within-10-16-22.html

Keywords
nibirujesusww3world war 3nuclear wararmageddonthe tribulationthe book of revelationthe raptureapophisthe unleashinggreek godsthe 7 thundersbecoming a warriorchristian warriorsthe titans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket