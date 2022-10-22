Last night I got some information sent to me that is literally mind blowing! the significance of this in the tribulation only adds to the crazy madness that will ensue for those who go through it. I want to address the ultimate call to men in this video. I have asked and asked world wide for Christians to pick up the sword. And to be who you were born to be. Its been rejected time and time again. I once again ask and elaborate on the significance of being a masculine man. The importance in society today. And to answer the call that you were born to be so much more than the world has let you know. To be ready to fight always. And to always live a life of Honor. And ultimately prepare for glory!! Will you answer the call? Or will you let mediocrity consume you? The choice is yours!!! Rumble https://rumble.com/v1oc6iv-release-the-kraken-a-call-to-the-warrior-within-10-16-22.html

