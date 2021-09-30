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(MUST WATCH) Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines “Vaccine” Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed
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220 views • September 30, 2021
Stew Peters Show Published September 29, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej joined Stew Peters today and appeared obviously shooked by what she had seen after examining Moderna and J&J “vaccine” vials.
Buzzand_NZ: COVID-19 The Spartacus Letter (A MUST READ)
This has appeared in numerous sites such as the Automatic Earth
On September 26, 2021, a scientist published the following document about COVID-19, outlining complete disease function and treatment, and revealing this outbreak to be a Criminal Conspiracy of such magnitude as to defy belief. The Scientist did this Anonymously fearing employment retaliation for revealing these truths, which have been known for over a year in the medical and scientific communities.
The Scientist cites irrefutable medical facts about the disease itself, outlines the effort to thwart successful treatment of the disease outside a leaky and dangerous Gene Therapy masquerading as a “vaccine” and how this process has resulted in the wholesale slaughter of innocent people around the world.
Full article @ https://is.gd/SS2XDI
The “Spartacus” Letter can also be downloaded in PDF format from either of the following links:
https://www.docdroid.net/kZZXcGS/covid-19-the-spartacus-letter-pdf
https://gateway.pinata.cloud/ipfs/QmVc3SibRH3VbMJv3x7BKCPfq43qyek2CP8ULnTV3E48V1
Dr. Carrie Madej joined Stew Peters today and appeared obviously shooked by what she had seen after examining Moderna and J&J “vaccine” vials.
Buzzand_NZ: COVID-19 The Spartacus Letter (A MUST READ)
This has appeared in numerous sites such as the Automatic Earth
On September 26, 2021, a scientist published the following document about COVID-19, outlining complete disease function and treatment, and revealing this outbreak to be a Criminal Conspiracy of such magnitude as to defy belief. The Scientist did this Anonymously fearing employment retaliation for revealing these truths, which have been known for over a year in the medical and scientific communities.
The Scientist cites irrefutable medical facts about the disease itself, outlines the effort to thwart successful treatment of the disease outside a leaky and dangerous Gene Therapy masquerading as a “vaccine” and how this process has resulted in the wholesale slaughter of innocent people around the world.
Full article @ https://is.gd/SS2XDI
The “Spartacus” Letter can also be downloaded in PDF format from either of the following links:
https://www.docdroid.net/kZZXcGS/covid-19-the-spartacus-letter-pdf
https://gateway.pinata.cloud/ipfs/QmVc3SibRH3VbMJv3x7BKCPfq43qyek2CP8ULnTV3E48V1
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