The Untold Truth About The Existence of Viruses!
Dr Robert Young
Published 16 hours ago |

Please read the Enders paper. You can read for yourself what passes as science is in reality Scientism. The link for this scientific paper is here -


https://viroliegy.com/2021/09/27/enders-measles-paper-1954/

Please read under other 'agents isolated' during this study top right on page 285. It is highlighted here - https://postimg.cc/jDxF7t67
.
The foundation of this so-called scientific quackery is called Virology.

Want to Learn More About Viruses, Vaccines and the Viral Theory?

READ - "WHO HAD THEIR FINGER ON THE MAGIC OF LIFE" & "SECOND THOUGHTS ABOUT VIRUSES, VACCINES & THE VIRAL INFECTIOUS vs. OUTFECTIOUS HYPOTHESIS

"Who Had Their Finger on the Magic of LIfe - Antoine Bechamp or Louis Pasteur?"

https://phmiracleproducts.com/collections/books-audio-video/products/a-finger-on-the-magic-of-life-booklet
"Second Thoughts Concerning Viruses, Vaccines and the HIV/AIDS Hypothesis"

Here is the link for the books: https://phmiracleproducts.com/collections/books-audio-video/products/second-thoughts-about-viruses-vaccines-and-the-hiv-aids-hypothesis-booklet

Robert O Young MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner

www.drrobertyoung.com

Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice - https://newearthproject.org/initiative/international-tribunal-for-natural-justice/

Editorial Board Member of ACTA Scientific Medical Sciences - https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS.php

Fellow at the New Earth University -
https://newearth.university/members/dr-robert-o-young-cpt-msc-dsc-phd/

CV - www.drrobertyoung.com

Scientific Blog - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

Scientific Articles Wordpress - https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/

Youtube Videos - https://www.yo2utube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists

Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung

Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O9BGTIwnNo5s/

Odysee Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7

Brighteon Videos - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drrobertyoung

pH Miracle Retreats - www.phmriacleretreat.com

World Premier Documentary Thrive 2 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ubk5RQF5Pe26/

Mammograms - The War on Women's Breasts - https://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc

Books by Dr. Robert O Young - www.phmiracleproducts.com

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/settings/profile

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007707879435

Help Support the research of Dr. Robert O. Young - https://www.givesendgo.com/research

Keywords
measlesaluminumebolainfluenzaviruseshivpoisonspoliocoronatitaniumhydrosolsarsddtspanish flugraphenepegcesium

