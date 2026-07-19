DTV - Zach-Adams Effect with Zach Vorhies - Episode 127 – July 19, 2026 - Google AI Goes Military as the Great American Firewall Takes Shape

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To learn more, visit: https://www.zachvorhies.com/
Stay informed on current events, visit https://decentralize.tv/
- Google's AI Infrastructure and Military Collaboration (0:00)
- Google's Ethical Concerns and Historical Context (2:10)
- China's AI Development and U.S. Government's Response (4:42)
- AI Cybersecurity and Government Influence (9:39)
- The AI Bubble and Government Contracts (12:21)
- AI Extermination of Humanity and AI Regulation (16:29)
- AI Neutering and Fact-Checking Bots (19:27)
- AI Licensing and Digital Identity (23:59)
- Zach Vorhies' Background and Contributions (25:54)
- Pine Needle Tea and Natural Medicine (28:44)