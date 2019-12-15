It's the Most WonderFAUL Time of the Year: Tina Foster & Andrew Favretti discuss Paul is Dead (PID)

Attorney and author, Tina Foster, and Andrew Favretti discuss PID/the death and replacement of Paul McCartney. Tina is the author of "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" and "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" (both available at amazon.com). She is the leading expert on the "Paul is Dead rumor." Topics include the Beatles writing their own music, Paul's music vs. Faul's muzak, Paul/Faul/Vivian Stanshall voiceprints, and Faul/Crowley/Heather polydactyly (6 toes).

Tina's blog is Plastic Macca ~ Paul is Dead at plasticmacca.blogspot.com. Recorded Dec 14 2019