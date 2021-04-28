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video courses about tennis technique
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20 views • April 28, 2021
lesson this beginner tennis lesson, I teach my student Anna how to hit the forehand, backhand and the serve. If you have never played before you can follow the tips in this video to get started with tennis.
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https://bit.ly/39w4Y26
get instant access:
https://bit.ly/39w4Y26
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