Rick Wiles Enters Race for House of Representatives

I promised I would have a big announcement on Wednesday. Here it is: I am a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. Yesterday I filed a certificate of candidacy at the Florida Department of the Secretary of State in Tallahassee. I entered the Republican Party race in Florida’s House District 21. The current congressman is Mr. Brian Mast. The primary is August 20, my birthday. For today’s TruNews, I’m going to chat with Doc Burkhart about why I am running for Congress. Our campaign today published a campaign website. It is very basic. I just wanted to get something online as fast as possible. The address is https://www.rickwiles2024.com





04/24/2024





