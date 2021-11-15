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"Kuiper Belt & Fire" - Asteroids, NASA, Dumitru Duduman, Mystery Babylon & PROPHECY
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308 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: God reveals that there are "hot rocks" - asteroids or some type of huge, burning rocks- coming to earth. NASA and other space agencies know about it, Western governments know about it but are hiding it from the public. God revives an old prophecy- "America is Mystery Babylon"- the words of Dumitru Duduman are repeated on The Master's Voice. Many refused to believe when Ps. Duduman shared what God told him about the U.S.A. but the biggest tragedy is that almost 40 years later God's message has not changed. Repent because God has judged Babylon, those who refuse the mercy of God or to believe his messengers will have no excuse in the day of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/16/kuiper-belt-and-fire-march-10-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
IN ONE HOUR (POST): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/6182/
IN ONE HOUR (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLkqKjdMSGU
THE HEART ATTACK (BLOG): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/the-heart-attack-december-9-2019/
THE HEART ATTACK (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbHkMXyRpw0
#NASA #Prophecy #Asteroids #End Times #Master's #Voice
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: God reveals that there are "hot rocks" - asteroids or some type of huge, burning rocks- coming to earth. NASA and other space agencies know about it, Western governments know about it but are hiding it from the public. God revives an old prophecy- "America is Mystery Babylon"- the words of Dumitru Duduman are repeated on The Master's Voice. Many refused to believe when Ps. Duduman shared what God told him about the U.S.A. but the biggest tragedy is that almost 40 years later God's message has not changed. Repent because God has judged Babylon, those who refuse the mercy of God or to believe his messengers will have no excuse in the day of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/16/kuiper-belt-and-fire-march-10-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
IN ONE HOUR (POST): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/6182/
IN ONE HOUR (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLkqKjdMSGU
THE HEART ATTACK (BLOG): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/the-heart-attack-december-9-2019/
THE HEART ATTACK (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbHkMXyRpw0
#NASA #Prophecy #Asteroids #End Times #Master's #Voice
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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